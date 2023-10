UK shipbroker Braemar has filled the gap at the top of its sale and purchase (S&P) operations with two promotions.

David Holland and Dimitris Kyrtsos have been named as global co-heads of the S&P desk following the departure of the long-serving Sebastian Davenport-Thomas as part of an internal restructuring on 21 September.

The moves reflect their long track records creating value for shipping and financial clients across all sectors, the group said.