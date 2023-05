UK shipbroker Clarksons is still trading strongly as the green transition and tight ship supply drive activity, chairman Laurence Hollingworth said on Thursday.

He told the annual general meeting that the London-listed group has enjoyed a positive start to the year up to 10 May.

The broking division, which is a market leader in all key shipping sectors, continues to be the main driver of revenue and profit and has performed strongly during the period, Hollingworth added.