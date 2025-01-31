Unpaid invoices owed by Norwegian broking group Cleaves have led to the company being named and shamed by the Baltic Exchange.

Last week, the Baltic added Cleaves to its list of postings, the organisation’s time-honoured way of circulating the names of parties that have not paid its members.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told TradeWinds that the debt totals £23,500 ($29,183) and is owed to data platform Maritime Strategies International (MSI) for the supply of data each quarter for 12 months.