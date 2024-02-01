Shipowners will generate strong competition in the secondhand market as they seek to acquire tankers and bulkers, SSY’s sale-and-purchase boss Toby English believes.

In the London shop’s 2024 outlook report, the broker revealed “bullish” expectations for 2024, in terms of S&P and newbuilding orders.

“With demand still very strong for modern eco tonnage across all sectors, as well as more limited newbuilding capacity, we would expect to see strong competition for what little tonnage becomes available in the market,” English said.