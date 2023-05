Heidmar has made the first hire in what is to become a stand-alone, dedicated sale-and-purchase advisory desk within the company.

The pools and ship management operator announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday that it has hired experienced S&P broker Stelios Landrakis for its Athens office.

Landrakis has more than 11 years of experience in this arena, working in similar positions at Advanced Shipping & Trading, Shiptrade Services and Allied Shipbroking.