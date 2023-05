Newly merged shipbroker Ifchor Galbraiths (IG) has made its first acquisition by buying Norwegian offshore specialist Uno Offshore.

The brokerage said it will be taking on the seven-strong team which is based in Bergen and Haugesund.

Uno Offshore will be renamed IG Offshore.

The offshore brokerage, which was set up in 2010, is headed up by managing director Hans Christensen, a former managing director of Norwegian shipbroking house Lorentzen & Stemoco.