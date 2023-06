Kristin Tidemand Eckhoff has bought her sister out of Tidships as the family company plots a path forward for troubled shipbroking arm Lorentzen & Co.

Tidships executive chairman Christian Andersen said Eckhoff recently took control of Caroline Figenschou Tidemand’s portion of Tidships amid rumours that Oslo-based Lorentzen & Co could be wound down.

Andersen, however, said the family wants to keep the 104-year-old broking house in operation.