Bulker owner Polaris Shipping has pulled the plug on the sale of its only two LR2 tankers.

The South Korean shipping company planning to capitalise on the rising tanker asset values to boost its finances will not sell the 110,000-dwt Polar Ace and Polar Bright (both built 2018) until next year.

Shipping sources familiar with Polaris said the company has removed the Daehan-built aframax product carriers from the sale-and-purchase market.