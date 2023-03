The heirs of former Norwegian shipbroker RS Platou’s founding fathers have offloaded some more of their shares in London-listed Clarksons.

A filing reveals Oslo-based investment company RS Platou Holding has reduced its stake in the UK shipbroking giant from 6.63% to 4.85%.

This 1.78% slice would be worth £17.8m ($21.4m) at the current share price of £32.75.

RS Platou was taken over by Clarksons in 2015.