Scrap prices offered by cash buyers dropped below the $500 per ldt mark over the past week as recyclers in Bangladesh started to refrain from offering on ships weighing above 4,000 dwt due to their inability to secure support from banks for opening new letters of credit.
Cash buyers only offering Alang pricing levels as they prepare to divert tonnage from Chattogram, brokers report
24 July 2023 3:31 GMT Updated 24 July 2023 3:31 GMT
