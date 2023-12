Brokers continue to talk up values of modern secondhand VLCCs as rumours swept the market of a deal by Saudi Arabian state shipowner Bahri for two VLCCs.

The company was linked to a swoop for 2019-built vessels owned by Dubai-based Al-Iraqia Shipping Services and Oil Trading (AISSOT) at a very firm $114m.

AISSOT owns the 321,000-dwt Dijilah and Kirkuk (both built 2019).