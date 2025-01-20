China’s government says it “strongly deplores and opposes” a US Trade Representative’s report targeting the country’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sector.

On 17 January, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said the US Section 301 investigation had protectionist and unilateralism overtones and was full of accusations against China.

It said the US findings are “based on domestic political needs and the purpose of suppressing China’s development, and seriously undermines the multilateral trading system and international trade rules”.