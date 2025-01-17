US President Joe Biden’s administration has used its final days to slam China’s strength in shipbuilding, logistics and maritime as “unreasonable” and a burden to US commerce.

After an investigation that started in April, the office of US trade representative Katherine Tai concluded that the federal government should respond.

But a 182-page report stopped short of spelling out what action should be taken, without even mentioning a proposed $1m port fee on Chinese-built ships that unions have proposed.