Deliveries of container ship newbuildings are facing significant delays due to an ongoing labour crisis at South Korean shipyards.

Evergreen is one of a number of container ship operators now in discussion with shipyards to limit the impact of labour issues on its delivery dates.

Broking sources indicate there have already been delays of around three months for some deliveries, with the labour shortfall set to peak at about 10,000 workers this year, according to estimates.

In an extreme case, there is also talk in the market that one Asian liner company has been asked if it would be prepared to wait up to one year before it takes delivery of its container ships.