Canadian shipyard owner Davie has acquired Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard with its own money and backing from the Canadian government.

Davie, which owns Davie Shipbuilding in Quebec, Canada, has purchased the facility from Russian-owned Algador Holdings.

Davie did not disclose how much it paid for the yard, but it did say that it acquired it through a combination of its own funds and €77m ($110m) of financing from the Quebec government.