Greek shipowner Dynagas has increased its orderbook for 200,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuildings at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Newbuilding sources said Dynagas has booked contracts with the shipbuilder for two of the super-size vessels.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said on Tuesday that it had inked orders for a pair of 200,000-cbm LNG ships without naming the owner concerned.

A price has yet to emerge.