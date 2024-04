Nascent Chinese shipyard Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding has revealed newbuilding contracts from two European companies worth $152m.

The shipyard — formerly Jiangzhou Union Shipbuilding — has signed for a series of multipurpose general cargo vessels with Germany’s Candler Schiffahrt, while Dutch owner Mercurius Shipping has ordered four stainless steel chemical tankers.

Candlers’ order for six 12,000-dwt MPPs was signed last week.