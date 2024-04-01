South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean is making a big push in the offshore business.

The reborn shipbuilder has employed Philippe Levy, the former president of SBM Offshore Americas, as president of its offshore business division, as part of a strategic transformation.

The former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said the appointment marks a pivotal moment as the Okpo yard embarks on a journey to transition from a traditional shipbuilder to an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation solution provider, offering floating production storage and offloading, floating LNG, offshore renewables and other floating production units.