South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries likely saw a peak in newbuilding orders in 2022, according to a top shipbuilding analyst.
Nomura analyst Eon Hwang expects total orders in 2023 to decline 14.8%
Analyst says rebound in tanker orders in will be insufficient to offset decrease in orders for LNG carriers and container ships
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries likely saw a peak in newbuilding orders in 2022, according to a top shipbuilding analyst.
Nomura analyst Eon Hwang expects total orders in 2023 to decline 14.8%