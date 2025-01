Prospective buyers have submitted bids for German shipyards Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and the Nobiskrug shipyard in Rendsburg, which entered into receivership last month.

The yards need a firm commitment from investors before insolvency proceedings commence on 1 February if their future is to be secured.

But the yards’ provisional insolvency administrators think it is “unrealistic” for shipbuilding activities to resume in full next month at the two facilities in northern Germany.