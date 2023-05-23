Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) signing a preliminary deal to book three newbuildings at a Chinese yard for a total cost of nearly $182m, with the ships aimed at replacing less efficient vessels in the company’s fleet.

The Oslo-listed shipowner said it signed a letter of intent with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding to book three CABU III newbuildings.

The newbuildings represent the next generation of its CABU-class combination carriers, which can carry caustic soda solution, floating fertiliser and molasses as well as all types of dry bulk commodities.

The ships, which are expected to be delivered by the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding-controlled yard between the first and third quarters of 2026, will have a contract price of $56.4m apiece.

But they will have a total estimated delivery cost of $60.5m to make them zero-emission ready and to pay for shipyard supervision, KCC said.

The CABU III ships will replace existing CABU I vessels built in 2001 and 2002, offering 25% to 30% higher earnings capacity.

KCC said they also will have about 35% lower CO 2 emissions because of their increased cargo carry capacity and lower fuel consumption.

The Norwegian company, a spin-off of Torvald Klaveness, touts its combination carriers as a more efficient platform from the start, because their ability to carry wet and dry cargoes minimises ballast journeys.

“The CABU III newbuilds are key for KCC to position the company for expected growing caustic soda import volumes to Australia and for meeting its ambitious targets of an approximately 45% reduction in its carbon intensity within 2030 relative to its actual 2018 performance,” the company said.

Meanwhile, KCC said it is contemplating a $50m private placement of shares, whose ultimate size will be decided by the board of directors.

It has hired investment banks ABG Sundal Collier, Clarksons Securities and DNB Markets to act as joint book runners on the deal.