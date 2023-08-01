Shipowning newcomer Mare Balticum has placed an order for up to 16 low-emissions multipurpose general cargo ships at China’s Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering. The long-planned newbuilding series is worth just under $250m including six firm ships and 10 options.
Swiss trader and shipowner Mercuria Energy is backing Dutch start-up ETA Shipping in an order of up to 16 ships through new shortsea joint venture Mare Balticum
1 August 2023 6:52 GMT Updated 1 August 2023 6:52 GMT
