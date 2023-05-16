Agila Subic Shipyard — formerly Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Philippines — is looking to lease out two dry docks that have been out of work and “sunbathing” for almost four years.

Industry sources said Japanese-owned Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) and domestic ship repair Subic Drydock Corp have been in contact with Agila to lease the smaller of the dry docks, which is 360 metres long by 72 metres wide.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s HD Hyundai has been studying if it could use the dry dock for the maintenance and repair of Philippine Navy ships.