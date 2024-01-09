Pertamina International Shipping has finalised an order for 15 product tankers at South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

TradeWinds first reported on the Indonesian tanker giant’s intention to order the vessels last December although it was unclear whether all would be built to the same specifications.

Pertamina International sources said on Tuesday that the final order comprises five MR clean petroleum tankers, five MR dirty petroleum tankers and five MR IMO type 2/3 chemical/product tankers.