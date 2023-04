Philly Shipyard has some room to grow in taking on new shipbuilding projects.

Shareholders at the Pennsylvania yard’s annual general meeting in Oslo on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to allow the company to grow its share capital by NOK 12.6m ($1.2m) for new shipbuilding projects or “other future investments within the company’s scope of operations”.

More than 98% of shareholders in the Aker Capital-backed company voted in favour of the measure.