Wartsila says capacity limitations at shipyards and increased newbuilding prices are continuing to dampen investment appetite in some sectors.

The Finnish marine technology company believes it is more important than ever that suppliers meet equipment delivery deadlines.

Roger Holm, president of marine power at Wartsila, told TradeWinds that for LNG carriers, “you need to go very far [out] to get the slot and then the prices have increased quite a lot during the last few years”.