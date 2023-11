Norway’s Havyard Leirvik shipyard has been bought by Tersan Shipyard, marking an expansion into northern Europe for the Turkish group.

Eqva, the successor company to the Havyard group, said it sold the shipyard to focus on its plan to become an industrial investment company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

It sold its 100% stake in Havyard Leirvik Holding, including subsidiaries Havyard Leirvik and Havyard Leirvik Eiendom, for NOK 30m ($2.7m)