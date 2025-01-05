The increasing rule violations by companies and, most alarmingly, nation states, is an acute and growing threat to shipping.

The global maritime order has been painstakingly assembled by generations of policymakers and diplomats, not to mention maritime executives, and this feat has involved countless negotiations.

The order we have achieved can, however, only function if participants voluntarily comply with the rules, and it’s this compliance that some countries (and companies based in them and elsewhere) now seem to deliberately disregard.