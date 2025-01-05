Pacific Environment and the Ship It Zero campaign work across all levels of government and industry to accelerate shipping decarbonisation and move the industry to zero emissions by 2040.

Shipping carriers like Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, HMM and Ocean Network could immediately advance decarbonisation by disclosing shipowners’ maritime emissions.

Shipowners must be held accountable for the emissions that they spew, but without transparency into their maritime emissions, the public can’t track these companies’ progress (or lack of progress) towards decarbonisation.