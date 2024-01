Wartsila Marine president Roger Holm is seeing a huge uptick in activity around decarbonisation, and his technology group right at the centre.

Last year, the Finnish company launched shipping’s first four-stroke ammonia engine, which Holm said has created a lot of interest among owners.

He told TradeWinds: “With the new European Union regulations coming into force as from the beginning of 2024 and all that means, you see a lot of activity in the market around how to optimise your emissions.