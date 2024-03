Norden chief executive Jan Rindbo has revealed the company’s latest venture into biofuels — an investment in a company that will produce bunkers from cashew nut shells.

The Danish bulker and tanker owner-operator has taken a minority stake in a Danish-Indian operation called MASH Makes, which produces biofuel in India for boilers and other uses.

Rindbo told TradeWinds Norden still has a big decarbonisation agenda.