Rarely a day goes by without an announcement landing from Japan’s largest shipowner, Mitsui OSK Lines, with most of these signalling moves in decarbonisation.

At the helm is president and chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto — for many years the company’s lead on all things LNG — who modestly says he doubted he would make it to the top job.

Two-and-a-half globally turbulent years on from his appointment to the hot seat, the change at the company is palpable.