Finnish pool start-up Ahti Maritime has revealed how 70 vessels burning heavy fuel oil (HFO) can be made compliant with FuelEU regulations by just a single e-methanol ship.

The European Union scheme will be up and running from 1 January next year, and is designed to boost take-up of alternative fuels.

Ahti chief executive Risto-Juhani Kariranta explained that a ship using e-methanol and consuming a similar amount of energy to 3,000 tonnes of HFO per year could have a carbon intensity of 5 grammes of CO2 equivalent per megajoule (gCO2e/MJ).