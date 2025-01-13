Singapore shipowning heavyweight Eastern Pacific Shipping has emerged as a major backer of Constantine Logothetis’ London-listed fuel decarbonisation venture SulNOx.

The companies said on Monday that Eastern Pacific is taking a significant stake and will use SulNOx’s fuel efficiency additive on 30 of its ships for a minimum of 18 months.

The “milestone” agreement follows an extensive eight-month evaluation of the SulNOxEco conditioner on Eastern Pacific-managed container ships, tankers, bulkers and gas carriers.