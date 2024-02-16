Japanese shipping giant K Line has snapped French wind power pioneer Airseas, the developer of the Seawing kite system.

The company confirmed the acquisition, via a new French subsidiary, earlier this week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

K Line said the goal was to “strengthen the development and commercialisation” of Seawing.

Airseas estimates that the kite technology will enable an average 20% reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

K Line has been a keen adopter of the technology and has potential orders for up to 51 units.

In 2019, K Line ordered its first Seawing system, followed by a second unit in December 2021 and then three more in July 2022.

One of the first K Line ships to be fitted with the Seawing was the Japanese-flagged 210,000-dwt bulker Cape Brolga (built 2021) which operates between Japan and Australia.

K Line’s first experience of the Seawing prompted it to secure options on a further 46 Seawing kites under a 20-year agreement.

Airseas’ wind propulsion technology is said to combine kite technology with expertise from the aerospace industry.

Based in Nantes, France, the company was founded in 2016 by former Airbus engineers.

The first Seawing was installed on the 21,500-gt ro-ro Ville de Bordeaux (built 2004), which is chartered by Airbus to transport aircraft components between France and the US.

In May last year, the technology completed ‘static’ flight tests aboard the Louis Dreyfus vessel and the company said that the next stage of the technology’s verification would involve “dynamic” flying.

Airseas chief executive and co-founder Vincent Bernatets subsequently told TradeWinds that the company aimed to have delivered 1,000 Seawings by 2032, with its factory having the capacity to produce 250 units each year.