Oldendorff Carriers is to fit Flettner Rotor sails to a post-panamax bulker as part of an expansion of its decarbonisation initiative with Canadian miner Tech Resources.

The 100,449-dwt Dietrich Oldendorf (built 2000), which carries shipments of Teck steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver, will be outfitted with the rotor system by mid-2024.

The Flettner Rotors generate lift from the wind, which is translated into additional thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption on voyages across the Pacific.