Oldendorff Carriers is to fit Flettner Rotor sails to a post-panamax bulker as part of an expansion of its decarbonisation initiative with Canadian miner Tech Resources.

The 100,449-dwt Dietrich Oldendorf (built 2000), which carries shipments of Teck steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver, will be outfitted with the rotor system by mid-2024.

Oldendorff seals charter deal to cut emissions from Teck Resources coal trades
 Read more

The Flettner Rotors generate lift from the wind, which is translated into additional thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption on voyages across the Pacific.