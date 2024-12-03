New York-headquartered shipbroker McQuilling Partners has become the latest investor in Constantine Logothetis’ fuel decarbonisation venture SulNOx.

The London-listed operation said that McQuilling was part of a group that bought £1.875m ($2.38m) worth of SulNOx shares at £0.46 each.

SulNOx additives are mixed with fuel to make it burn cleanly and more efficiently.

The funding round was led by Logothetis and also included London company Greenbull Shipping, co-founded by former senior Vitol executive Nick Mahoney.