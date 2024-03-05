Singapore and Australia have agreed to collaborate on establishing a green and digital shipping corridor (GDSC) between the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding to formalise the agreement was signed on Tuesday morning during an annual leaders meeting between the prime ministers of Australia and Singapore.

Under the MoU, both countries will work with interested partners to explore opportunities to develop zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuel supply chains, including building necessary infrastructure, formalising standards, and developing and implementing the training requirements.