Singapore is setting up another green and digital shipping corridor, or GDSC, this time with Tianjin, the largest port in northern China.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the People’s Republic of China’s Tianjin Municipal Transportation Commission to establish the corridor.

This MoU marks the first GDSC established between Singapore and China to support the decarbonisation, digitalisation and growth of the maritime industry between Singapore and the Bohai Region, the MPA said.