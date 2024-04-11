Singapore’s shipping community is set to get the opportunity to get up close and personal with two forms of innovative maritime transport.

Those attending Singapore Maritime Week will get the chance to check out the city state’s own Wing-in-Ground (WIG) effect craft at Marina South Pier ahead of trials later this year.

The AirFish WIG is set to undergo trials off Singapore in a collaborative effort between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the craft’s developer ST Engineering AirX (AirX).