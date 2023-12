Chemical tanker giant Stolt is expanding its use of graphene-based coatings to reduce fuel consumption and reduce greenhouse emissions.

The Oslo-listed owner is to apply a hard foul release hull coating to its 30,345-dwt Stolt Lotus (built 2014) developed by Canadian start-up Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT).

In early November, the tanker was drydocked in China for five days to apply the hull coating.