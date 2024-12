The sweet spot for shipping in transporting CO 2 is in volumes of at least 5 mtpa over distances to sequestration sites of more than 500 km, according to a report issued on Tuesday by Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

Opportunities for Shipping to Enable Cross-border CCUS Initiatives compiled by GCMD and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggests that carbon capture, utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) activity give rise to new opportunities for shipping, including an entirely new CO 2 transportation sector in Asia-Pacific (APAC).