“Real action” — not “femme-washing” — is needed to promote women in the shipping industry, Wista International president Elpi Petraki says.

Petraki’s message came from the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Women in Shipping & Trading Association, or Wista, in Limassol, Cyprus, as the organisation celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Petraki told TradeWinds: “I want to see more women in high-level positions in companies, and not just for the numbers but for the input they have to bring in — so I don’t want to see femme-washing, I want real action.