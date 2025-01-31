Mitsui OSK Lines has added an innovative vessel to its behemoth fleet that it claims is the world’s first environmentally friendly multipurpose (MPP) general cargo ship.

The Japanese shipping giant said the 17,500-dwt Prima Verde (built 2025) is the world’s first vessel of any type built with green steel materials, and has a range of environmentally friendly features such as an engine that can run exclusively on marine gasoil and a wind-assisted vessel propulsion system.

The Onomichi-built vessel is owned by Daishin Shipping and will be operated by MOL Drybulk.

MOL said the engine supplied by Japan Engine Corp has high combustion efficiency and low CO 2 emissions.

Two VentoFoil wind-assisted vessel propulsion devices from Econowind will reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The hull was built using green steel product JGreeX supplied by JFE Steel Corp. The process used to manufacture the steel significantly reduces CO 2 emissions, according to MOL.

MOL said using an environmentally friendly ship such as the Prima Verde will help it achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.