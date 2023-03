Lila Global, the shipowning arm of cash buyer GMS, has made a tidy profit from selling on a suezmax acquired last October.

Brokers report that the 159,000-dwt Lila Hong Kong (built 2003) was offloaded by the United Arab Emirates-based company to an unknown Chinese operator for $33m.

The tanker was bought from China’s Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) as the Da Ming Hu for $21.5m