Reports are emerging in the Middle East of drone attacks targeting two Israeli-affiliated product tankers in the Indian Ocean off the Maldives.

Iranian media has reported an “informed official” as saying two vessels suffered significant damage north and west of the islands, way outside the usual risk zone for Houthi or Iranian attacks on shipping.

The official said the ships “belonging to Israel were targeted by unidentified drones in the west and north-west of Maldives”.