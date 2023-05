Sweden’s Concordia Maritime has shrunk its fleet again as it targets new business.

The 65,000-dwt product carrier Stena Penguin (built 2010) has gone to an unnamed European buyer, the company said.

The Stena-backed operation added the deal is expected to have a positive liquidity effect of about SEK 215m ($21m), following the repayment of remaining bank debt to Svenska Skeppshypotek.

Delivery will take place before the end of June.