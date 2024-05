Euronav believes it can capitalise on buoyant shipping markets by locking in huge amounts of revenue before the end of the year.

The Saverys family-controlled VLCC and suezmax company now incorporates more than 100 low-carbon bulkers, chemical tankers, boxships and offshore wind ships from its takeover of the clan’s private CMB.Tech.

Chief executive Alexander Saverys told an earnings call that it is “very important” to increase the charter backlog.