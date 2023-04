A wanted businessman claims he has arrived back in Russia after fleeing his Italian home while facing extradition over an alleged Venezuelan oil smuggling racket.

Artem Uss, 41, the son of a Russian governor, cut off his electronic tag and disappeared after a court in Milan ruled last month that he should stand trial in the US.

He is believed to have fled his home on the southern outskirts of Milan on 22 March in a car driven by an accomplice, according to the Italian daily La Repubblica.