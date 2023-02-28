More than a dozen VLCCs are expected to haul US crude to China in March as part of the long-awaited re-emergence of demand from the world’s largest oil importer, according to data analyst Kpler.

Kpler’s lead crude oil analyst Viktor Katona said fixtures indicated a “massive uptick” of US exports to China in March but the full effect from growing demand will not be felt until the summer.

The prospects of the crude tanker sector rely on China’s recovery, particularly for VLCCs that deliver more than three-quarters of its seaborne crude imports.